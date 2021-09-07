Israel Pushing FDA to Approve Booster Shots For Americans; Fauci Says 3rd Jab Likely Coming Sep 20

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Israel, which recently gave Anthony Fauci a million dollar “award,” is planning to “brief” the FDA on why they need to approve endless booster shots for the American public.

From RT, “Israel to brief FDA on Covid-19 vaccine boosters as health experts seek data to back Biden’s 3rd jab rollout plan”:

Israeli health officials have agreed to present data from their country’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to the FDA, potentially providing ammunition to help the Biden administration justify such a program in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Israel’s Health Ministry to brief the agency’s advisory committee on booster-shot data at the panel’s September 17 [virtual] meeting, according to Sharon Alroy-Preis, the ministry’s head of public health.

“We have been asked to come and present Israel’s experience and our data so that we can truly help the whole world to learn,” Alroy-Preis said on Sunday in an interview with the country’s Channel 12 TV.

Israel launched its booster-shot program on August 1, citing the waning efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines over time, and has so far administered the additional jabs to about 2.6 million people, or roughly 28% of the population.