Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Israel, which recently gave Anthony Fauci a million dollar “award,” is planning to “brief” the FDA on why they need to approve endless booster shots for the American public.
From RT, “Israel to brief FDA on Covid-19 vaccine boosters as health experts seek data to back Biden’s 3rd jab rollout plan”:
Israeli health officials have agreed to present data from their country’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to the FDA, potentially providing ammunition to help the Biden administration justify such a program in the US.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Israel’s Health Ministry to brief the agency’s advisory committee on booster-shot data at the panel’s September 17 [virtual] meeting, according to Sharon Alroy-Preis, the ministry’s head of public health.
“We have been asked to come and present Israel’s experience and our data so that we can truly help the whole world to learn,” Alroy-Preis said on Sunday in an interview with the country’s Channel 12 TV.
Israel launched its booster-shot program on August 1, citing the waning efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines over time, and has so far administered the additional jabs to about 2.6 million people, or roughly 28% of the population.
Why don’t they just email the FDA their data right now?
This meeting is clearly being timed right before the White House’s Sept 20 booster approval deadline. This seems like it’s all part of a scheme to help put down the mutiny at the FDA against rushing to approve boosters.
From the data that’s already public, it appears Israel’s mass Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” program is not working very well (if at all) and that’s why they’re telling the public to prepare for a fourth shot.
See the rest here: Information Liberation
4 thoughts on “Israel Pushing FDA to Approve Booster Shots For Americans; Fauci Says 3rd Jab Likely Coming Sep 20”
Who gives a shit want Israel wants? This is America. And they aren’t even a country. Stay in your own damn territory. Let us deal with our own problems. We don’t tell you how to deal with yours.
Yesterday I heard someone say, “Israel’s through with the U.S. They’re now throwing us under the bus. We don’t make stuff here anymore, so we’re all used up. They’re picking up their toys and tampering elsewhere.”
Well, if true, I say, “Good riddance!! And don’t come back, you infiltrating deceiver.”
I know I am involved with the rescuing and restoring of my country, my Bill of Rights. Difficult as the challenges are I see no better place to stand. And to know other Trenchers are standing too, increases my strength and also my courage. It’s an honor.
.
Third? There is already talk about forth shots and shots every six months for those stupid enough to put these toxic concoctions in their body. Talk about utter desperation on the part of those behind this global genocide.
What’s an “israel”?
Sounds sh!++y.