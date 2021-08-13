Israel, US air force hold first-of-kind aerial drill

The move to CENTCOM is believed to not only simplify the cooperation with American troops in the region, but also has the potential for a regional coalition with Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel against shared threats posed by Iran.

Both IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz believe that moderate Sunni states such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others who have not yet signed agreements with Israel can deepen their ties, especially in terms of regional security arrangements.

CENTCOM Commander Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told Defense News that the move would “put an operational perspective” on the Abraham Accords and will set up “further corridors and opportunities to open up between Israel and Arab countries in the region” on a military-to-military level.

The increased cooperation with CENTCOM and possibly even the Gulf states is expected to give Israel a leg up in terms of dealing with the threat posed by Tehran.

Despite corona affecting the ability to hold in-person training, the IAF took part in close to 20 drills over the past year.

Two weeks ago US and Israeli troops held a week-long drill dubbed “ Juniper Falcon ,” which tested the level of coordination between the two countries in the event of a ballistic missile threat against Israel.