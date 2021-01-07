Israeli Airstrikes Rock Damascus At Moment All Eyes Are On US Capitol

At a moment international media and political leaders are focused on watching the mayhem unfolding on Capitol Hill, Israel has again attacked Syria, hitting southern Damascus with a series of airstrikes Wednesday night.

This is the third such Israeli attack in three weeks, during which Syrian air defenses were active and said to have intercepted some of the inbound missiles.

State-run SANA said the strikes were launched from the direction Golan Heights region, and that many missiles were successfully intercepted.

According to The Jerusalem Post:

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted locations in southern Syria as explosions were heard in the skies over Damascus on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state media SANA.The strikes were launched from the Golan Heights, a Syrian military source told SANA, claiming that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

While it’s likely that Israel already had the targets in mind – given also such attacks have become almost “routine” – it appears the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intentionally conducted the operation at a moment the world’s eyes are fixated on watching events unfold in Washington D.C

Syrian air defense activated during reported Israeli airstrikes in southern #Syria. #Israel pic.twitter.com/d7mKShEQxR — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) January 6, 2021

Casualties are as yet unknown, with the extent of damage further unconfirmed. During a prior Christmas Eve attack on the Syrian countryside there were multiple casualties reported.

Israel has long claimed its attacks are primarily against Iranian troop positions and weapons smuggling operations connected to Hezbollah.

