Israeli cargo ship hit by ‘unexplained explosion’ in Gulf of Oman

Independent – by tom Batchelor

An Israeli cargo ship has been struck by an unexplained explosion while sailing in the Gulf of Oman .

The crew were uninjured but the stricken vessel, believed to be MV Helios Ray – a Bahaman-flagged roll-on, roll-off vehicle carrier – was forced to turn back towards a port.

Satellite-tracking data from website MarineTraffic.com said the Helios Ray departed the Saudi port of Dammam on Wednesday.

It showed the vessel close to entering the Arabian Sea at around 10am local time (6am GMT) on Friday, before it suddenly turned around and began heading in the direction of the Strait of Hormuz.

By 4pm GMT, the ship was shown still in the Gulf of Oman and had not reached a port or the strait. Singapore was still listed as the destination on its tracker. The ship had been due there on 5 March.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy and provides information on maritime incidents, said a “MV [motor vessel] has experienced an explosion” and provided the location as the Gulf of Oman.