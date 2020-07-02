BREAKING: Israeli forces have just taken over Palestinian homes and are bulldozing houses in the village of Beit Iksa (Northwest of Jerusalem).
At least 130 homes destroyed and 140 Palestinians expelled within the past few weeks.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/GUI2SnXRG1
— Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) June 28, 2020
Posted: July 2, 2020
