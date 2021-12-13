Israeli Health Official Tells Public to Prepare For Endless Boosters: ‘We Will Need to Take The 4th Shot, The 5th Shot, The 6th Shot And The 7th’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Israeli Health Ministry vaccination advisory committee member and deputy chief of Israel’s biggest hospital Professor Arnon Afek is telling the public to prepare not only to take their fourth “booster” shot but also their fifth, sixth and seventh.

Today from Deputy-Director of largest hospital in Israel who is also member of Ministry of Health committee for approving vaccines: "Those who think we won't need to take more boosters are wrong. We will need to take the 4th shot, the 5th shot, the 6th shot, and the 7th shot."

“Those who think we won’t need to take more boosters are wrong,” Afek said Monday. “We will need to take the fourth shot, the fifth shot, the sixth shot, and the seventh shot.”

“As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to protect against them with vaccines, will continue,” he said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who appears to be working in cahoots with the Israeli government, has said repeatedly people are going to “need” “annual revaccinations.”

The CEO of BioNTech claimed Wednesday that they’ve got an Omicron specific shot coming soon but people should rush to take their “booster” now rather than wait.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during an interview on Tuesday that “there’s not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program.”

They’re telling us exactly what they have planned and yet many people don’t want to believe them.

As I’ve said repeatedly, this is the textbook “Foot-in-the-door technique”:

Foot-in-the-door (FITD) technique is a compliance tactic that aims at getting a person to agree to a large request by having them agree to a modest request first. This technique works by creating a connection between the person asking for a request and the person that is being asked. If a smaller request is granted, then the person who is agreeing feels like they are obligated to keep agreeing to larger requests to stay consistent with the original decision of agreeing. This technique is used in many ways and is a well-researched tactic for getting people to comply with requests. The saying is a reference to a door to door salesman who keeps the door from shutting with his foot, giving the customer no choice but to listen to the sales pitch.

On August 31, two top vaccine regulators at the FDA resigned in protest over the Biden regime’s plan to roll out boosters without any safety data only for the shots to get approved weeks later based off the “gut feeling” of FDA vaccine advisory panelists.

When backing the shots for kids aged 5 to 11, FDA advisory panelist Dr Eric Rubin said “we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”

This is the “science” they’re telling us to “trust.”

