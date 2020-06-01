Israeli security experts trained “vast numbers” in Minneapolis

JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security of America) 2017: The Homeland Security conference series educated vast numbers of law enforcement officials on best practices for counterterrorism measures in three key locations across America:

Maryland
Minneapolis
San Diego
JINSA brought a number of high-level Israeli security experts to the United States for these conferences. Presenters spoke about crimes of opportunity versus ideology, making difficult decisions in times of a terror incident, and the need for private security and the relationship between private security and the police

