Israeli warplanes strike targets in Gaza Strip

Days of Palestine

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against a position of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Friday, according to local sources.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for rocket fire from Gaza, Hebrew media reported.

According to eyewitnesses, a resistance post east of Gaza City was targeted with at least five missiles, which cause a huge explosion that led to the electricity cut in the place.

Two casualties have been reported. A child and youth were injured due to the Israeli attack, local sources affirmed.

The Israeli occupation frequently carries out airstrikes on border areas in retaliation for incendiary attacks which they claim are launched from Gaza.

