It Begins: CDC Asks Tech Giants Twitter, Google, Facebook for Location of US Citizens — Will Track Whether Americans Are Practicing Proper “Social Distancing”

This should scare the hell out of every freedom-loving American.

The CDC is asking tech giants for access to Americans’ cellphone locations. That way the government can track the location of every American and see whether Americans are properly practicing “social distancing.”

This sounds like a futuristic nightmare in realtime.

The Roanoke Tea Party reported on this.

NBC News reported:

The White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking Facebook, Google and other tech giants to give them greater access to Americans’ smartphone location data in order to help them combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to four people at companies involved in the discussions who are not authorized to speak about them publicly. Federal health officials say they could use anonymous, aggregated user data collected by the tech companies to map the spread of the virus — a practice known as “syndromic surveillance” — and prevent further infections. They could also use the data to see whether people were practicing “social distancing.

