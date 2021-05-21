IT BEGINS: Fully Vaccinated People in Oregon Must Show Proof of Vaccination Status in Order to Enter Businesses Without a Mask

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Oregon has gone from a liberal hell hole to 1930s Germany overnight.

The Oregon Health Authority is now requiring businesses and religious institutions to enforce mask mandates by forcing people to show proof of vaccination.

The CDC last week updated its mask guidance and said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

In order to prevent the unvaccinated from walking around unmasked, Oregon health officials are now creating a caste system by marking the unvaxxed lepers.

“Businesses, employers and faith institutions now have the option to adjust their masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to no longer wear a mask in their establishments,” OHA’s website said. “Businesses, employers and faith institutions doing so must have a policy in place to check the vaccination status of all individuals before they enter their establishment. Businesses, employers and faith institutions who do not create such policies will maintain the same masking guidance listed below, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.”

Fully vaccinated people in Oregon will have to show proof of their vaccination status in order to enter businesses and other facilities without a mask. Businesses who don't check vaccination status will need to maintain a mask mandate.https://t.co/6pFCZpLptK — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 20, 2021

