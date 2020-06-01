Posted: June 1, 2020 Categories: Videos It Don’t Make Any Damn Sense THE NECESSARY INFO MAG Official Channel May 30, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
11 thoughts on “It Don’t Make Any Damn Sense”
Well, here it is kids, the proof! Yeah, I fell for it, do I feel stupid? YOU BETCHA!!
MARK THE DUMB SHIT.. WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO, DO YOURSELVES JUSTICE!
You guys called it, I fell for it…
BAM AND SHAZAM !!!!!!!!!!!
The arrest of that CNN reporter was so goofy. It’s not like the cops couldn’t have seen the CNN van. So staged.
Katie, I sent this to your email…. wanted to be sure you saw it
This should go viral! I’m sure it will be taken down.
Thanks mary. I got it and responded to you.
IT HAS BEEN TAKEN DOWN
It hit 10k views…..aaaand it’s gone.
And I disagree with you this once, Mark.
Those pics of that pig was two different POS’. LMAO
Oh absolutely. But you’re not stupid. There’s so much mud in the water it’s difficult to make up from down.
I’m watching this now.. I was able to download this one
This guy IS DA MAN, we gotta find and repost that other vid.