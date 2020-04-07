My Fellow Patriots,.. this video by Ben-nun got my attention for some reason.
Ben-Nun (pronouned: Ba-noon) is an Israeli troll. I don’t think he is Mossad, but I do think he works with them (and other Israeli counter-intel units) on the psy-ops news he spews out.
I stopped listening to him years ago, but once in a great while I would listen to his broadcast just to see how he spins the news.
This video (barely 3 min. long) is strange, especially given what we covered on today’s show about the surgeon general’s, “great sadness Americans will feel this week”.
Just wondering what any of you make of it, as I strongly suspect his warning is directly connected to the comments made by the surgeon general that we tried to decrypt a little today.
We almost at zero-hour??
JD – US Marine Fighting Tyranny
2 thoughts on “It Has Come to This”
Don’t watch his “news” videos, only the ones where he and wife Jana expose Talmud and Noahide. All this “end times” stuff (as if they, not God, are in control) is for me “in one ear, out the other.” I need proof, and they really have no proof for “the beast system” arriving just because some psycho “philanthropist” wants everyone to get a “chip” in their hand…Since he used to be Chabad, he may very well be an Israeli asset (though he claims to be Christian).
I’ve been hearing talk on the net about the seal missing although haven’t heard anything definitive; speculation.
Personally from my exposure to Ben-Nun & his wife they are straight up honest folk calling out the J problem.
The beast system being here I’m not sure the extent he’s speaking of.
We here in the Trenches won’t let this go down without a fight for our law being reinstated.
I was not aware as DL noted about the end times stuff. I assume they speak of this which I’m not aware of.