"It Is Just Too Soon To Tell"…Fauci Doesn't Rule Out Cancelling Christmas Gatherings

Dr. Anthony Fauci dropped a comment during an interview on ‘Face The Nation’ that will have Americans in disbelief. Fauci wants to keep the fearmongering going on COVID until the midterms, so he’s saying that it’s too soon to tell if Christmas gatherings should be canceled. Perhaps the question was worded wrong because people won’t be canceling Christmas over ANYTHING…much less anything Fauci has to say about COVID. No, Anthony Fauci, you don’t get to control Christmas.

Note that the title on the screen says, ‘AMERICA IN CRISIS’ when the real crisis is the 800K illegals who are predicted to come to our border during the month of October.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Like so many other lifers in DC who have been feeding off the government teet for decades. He happens to be the highest-paid government employee.

Disney+ is producing a documentary on Fauci. In an interview to promote the documentary, Fauci revealed he is also writing his memoirs but cannot publish anything until he retires.

The documentary is a fluff piece on Fauci as a young clinician where there are interviews of him talking about how much he loves his job. Fauci has called it ‘an honest, down-to-earth documentary.’ It’s all smoke and mirrors.

At one point, to garner sympathy for Fauci, he is shown lip quivering and looking like he’s fighting back tears during a discussion on AIDS. No, he isn’t emotional when discussing COVID and the threats to his family. This is the guy who helped fund the Wuhan Lab and the gain of function research connected to the origins of COVID. The reality is that this government lifer cares about saving his a** and not taking responsibility for his involvement in the COVID pandemic.

A short trailer showing clips of the lip quivering incident:

This fluff piece to try and gain sympathy is shameful.

Tucker Carlson recently called out Fauci and his involvement with gain of function research:

Tucker Carlson does the reporting that the leftist media refuses to do regarding coronavirus origins. He calls out the key players in the dangerous scientific experiments into gain of function research.

The most shocking part of Carlson’s commentary is when he mentions several U.S. government officials suppressed information that would have helped expose the truth about how the coronavirus was released. Vanity Fair reports that State Department officials chose politics and money over what’s most important for Americans to know.

The best line of the night…”This is Frankenstein stuff and should be stopped immediately.”

The U.S. taxpayers were funding the Wuhan lab that produced the deadly virus that killed millions? This is truly Frankenstein research that needs to be stopped!

