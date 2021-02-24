It Now Only Costs $350 To 3D-Print An Entire Gun

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The next round of COVID-19 relief could bring up to $1,400 direct payments to millions of Americans. Some people will buy food, save money, pay rent or bills. Others will gamble in the stock market. Some may take the free money and print an entire 3D gun at home. According to Futurism, it now only costs $350 to print to a firearm, including the printer’s cost.

Deterrence Dispensed, an online group that promotes and distributes open-source 3D-printed firearms, has designed a fully functional 3D-printable semiautomatic pistol caliber carbine. Designs for the FGC-9, which stands for “f**k gun control 9 mm,” were made widely available on the internet in late 2020.

The FGC-9 eliminates the need for factory-made gun parts. Its design was created with careful consideration for anyone, at any skill level, to produce the firearm at home with a 3D-printer. From the body of the weapon to the magazine, much of the gun can be printed. The FGC-9’s barrel, which is metal and cannot be printed with a typical 3D printer, is created through electrochemical machining.

Futurism states that the total cost of the weapon is $350, including a $250 printer and $100 in parts.

But the days of people sharing 3D printed gun designs on the internet could be limited. The Biden administration has repeatedly warned they will “stop ghost guns.” Here’s what Biden’s website says:

One way people who cannot legally obtain a gun may gain access to a weapon is by assembling a one on their own, either by buying a kit of disassembled gun parts or 3D printing a working firearm. Biden will stop the proliferation of these so-called “ghost guns” by passing legislation requiring that purchasers of gun kits or 3D printing code pass a federal background check. Additionally, Biden will ensure that the authority for firearms exports stays with the State Department, and if needed, reverse a proposed rule by President Trump. This will ensure the State Department continues to block the code used to 3D print firearms from being made available on the internet.

As for now, Deterrence Dispensed and Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed, another open-source website that develops firearms in CAD files, still operate, but we assume a crackdown is nearing.

US lawmakers could cite Baltimore’s massive increase in ghost gun seizures as one reason why these untraceable weapons need to be regulated or banned.

See pics here: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/it-only-now-costs-350-3d-print-entire-gun