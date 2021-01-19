It Starts: Seattle Fire Will Go Door To Door To “Adult Family” Homes Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

The government is about to bring the vaccine to your door. Seattle Fire Department paramedics will be going door to door starting Thursday to vaccinate “residents of adult family homes throughout the city.” They will start by going to “adult family homes.”

The city of Seattle was approved late last week as a distributor of COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced. “The City” refers to anyone employed and currently accepting a paycheck from the city government of Seattle. Durkan framed the new push as the first in what will eventually be a major city effort to distribute the vaccine from sites spread throughout the city.

And just what, exactly, do you think will happen if you refuse the vaccine from a paramedic? An armed police officer will likely be there next to “follow the orders” of the mayor. It’s begun. “We have to get these shots out of refrigerators and into people’s arms,” the mayor said. “We hope that if we get steady supplies, we will stand up mass vaccination sites side by side with our testing sites.”

The city has, for months, operated four free drive-up coronavirus testing sites that, city officials said, have conducted more than 556,000 tests.

They are rolling out this vaccine almost as fast as troops piled up in Washington D.C. Wake up, folks. It’s about to real and ugly. The Seattle mayor has also discussed setting up vaccine sites at schools.

“It will really have to be an all-hands-on-deck approach,” she said according to a report by EMS1. The mayor stressed that to reach the 70% vaccination rate of its adult population, King County will have to vaccinate 1.3 million people, giving out 2.6 million shots. “It is an undertaking that our country has never done before, not on this scale.”

Seattle Fire plans to complete the first round of vaccinations by Jan. 24 and the second dose by Feb. 21. Since receiving vaccines in mid-December, the state has struggled to quickly vaccinate the most vulnerable people: long-term care residents and health care workers. CVS and Walgreens, which have been contracted to set up vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities, have fumbled scheduling vaccine clinics, after waiting weeks for state approval. The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday approved Seattle Fire as a vaccine distributor. –EMS1

SHTF Plan