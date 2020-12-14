Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins:
“We don't know whether somebody who had the vaccine could still acquire the virus without any symptoms and potentially be contagious to others around them. … It will take us a couple of months to figure that out." pic.twitter.com/b3pPuIgS5z
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 13, 2020
Posted: December 14, 2020
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “It will take us a couple of months to figure that out”
Idiots!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh, but it’s 90 something percent effective. Uh huh.
“We don’t know whether somebody who had the vaccine could still acquire the virus without any symptoms and potentially be contagious to others around them. …“
Wow. That statement is so contradictory.
As Christopher Lloyd said in Back to the Future:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dIIugm_FJOg
LOL! That basically sums up the vaccine.