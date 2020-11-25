Italian PM Sara Cunial’s Powerful 7 Mins. Parliament Speech on May 14, 2020 Seeking the Arrest of Bill Gates for Crimes Against Humanity

July 10, 2020

White House Petition To Investigate Bill Gates For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Hits 595K Signatures

[Below is a full transcript of Cunial's May 14 address]:

“Hobbes said that absolute power does not come from an imposition from above, but by the choice of individuals who feel more ‘protected’ renouncing their own freedom and granting it to a third party. With this, you are going to anesthetize the mind with corrupted Mass Media using Amuchina (a brand of disinfectant promoted by Mass Media) and NLP, with words like “regime”, “to allow” and “to permit”, to the point of allowing you to regulate our emotional ties and feelings and certify our affects.

So, in this way, Phase 2 is nothing more than the persecution/continuation of Phase 1 – you just changed the name, as you did with the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). We have understood people, for sure, don’t die ffrom the virus alone. So people will be allowed to die and suffer, thanks to you and your laws, in misery and poverty. And, as in the “best” regimes, the blame will be dropped only on citizens. You take away our freedom and say that ‘we looked for it.’ Divide et Impera (Divide and Rule).

It is our children who will lose more, who are ‘raped souls’, with the help of the so-called “guarantor of their rights” and of CISMAI (Italian Coordination of Services against Child Abuse). In this way, the right to school will be granted only with a bracelet to get them used to probation, to get them used to slavery – involuntary treatment and to virtual lager. All this in exchange for a push-scooter and a tablet. All to satisfy the appetites of a financial capitalism whose driving force is the conflict of interest, conflict well represented by the WHO, whose main financier is the well-known “philanthropist and savior of the world” Bill Gates.

We all know it, now. Bill Gates, already in 2018, predicted a pandemic, simulated in October 2019 at the “Event 201,” together with Davos (Switzerland). For decades, Gates has been working on Depopulation policy and dictatorial control plans on global politics, aiming to obtain the primacy in agriculture, technology and energy.

Gates said, I quote exactly from his speech: “If we do a good job on vaccines, health and reproduction, we can reduce the world population by 10-15%. Only a genocide can save the world.”

With his vaccines, Gates managed to sterilize millions of women in Africa. Gates caused a polio epidemic that paralyzed 500,000 children in India and still today with DTP, Gates causes more deaths than the disease itself. And he does the same with GMOs designed by Monsanto and “generously donated” to needy populations. All this, while he is already thinking about distributing the quantum tattoo for vaccination recognition and mRNA vaccines as tools for reprogramming our immune system.

In addition, Gates also does business with several multinationals that own 5G facilities in the USA.

On this table, there is the entire Deep State in Italian sauce: Sanofi, together with GlaxoSmithKline are friends of the Ranieri Guerra, Ricciardi, and of the well-known virologist that we pay 2000 Euro every 10 minutes for the presentations on Rai [Italian state TV. She’s probably talking about Burioni]. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline sign agreements with medical societies to indoctrinate future doctors, making fun of their autonomy of judgment and their oath.

Hi-Tech multinationals, like Roman Engineering which is friend of the noble Mantoan, or Bending Spoons, of Pisano, which are there for control and manage our personal health data in agreement with the European Agenda ID2020 of electronic identification, which aims to use mass vaccination to obtain a digital platform of digital Identification. This is a continuation of the transfer of data started by Renzi to IBM. Renzi, in 2016, gave plus 30% to the Gates Global Fund.

On the Deep State table, there are the people of Aspen, like the Saxon Colao, who, with his 4-page reports, was paid 800 Euros/hour, with no scientific review, dictates its politics as the Bilderberg General that he is, staying away from the battlefield. The list is long; Very long. In the list there is also Mediatronic, by Arcuri and many more.

The Italian contribution to the International Alliance Against Coronavirus will be 140 million Euros, of which 120 million Euros will be given to GAVI Alliance, the non-profit established by the Gates Foundation. They are just a part of the 7.4 billion Euro fund by the EU to find a vaccine against Coronavirus – vaccines which will be used as I said earlier.

No money, of course, for serotherapy, which has the collateral effect of being super cheap. No money for prevention, a real prevention, which includes our lifestyles, our food and our relationship with the environment.

The real goal of all of this is Total Control. Absolute domination of human beings, transformed into guinea pigs and slaves, violating sovereignty and free will. All this thanks to tricks and hoaxes disguised as political compromises. While you rip up the Nuremberg code with involuntary treatment, fines and deportation, facial recognition and intimidation, endorsed by dogmatic ‘scientism’ – protected by our “Multi-President” of the Republic who is real cultural epidemic of this country.

We, with the people, will multiply the fires of resistance in a way that you won’t be able to repress all of us.

I ask you, President, to be the spokesperson and give an advice to our President Conte: “Dear Mr. President Conte, next time you receive a phone call from the ‘philanthropist’ Bill Gates, forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for Crimes Against Humanity. If you won’t do this, tell us how we should define you? The “friend lawyer” who takes orders from a criminal?

Thank you.”

See video here: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/Bill-Gates-Crimes-Against-Humanity-22Apr2020.shtml#Sara-Cunial-May-14-address