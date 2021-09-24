Italy tells employers to withhold pay for those with no vaccine passport

Reclaim the Net – by Ken Macon

The Italian government recently announced a mandatory vaccine passport for both the public and private sectors and announced that workers that cannot show a vaccine passport will have their pay withheld.

The government decree will force about 23 million Italian workers to get a “Green Pass,” a COVID-19 vaccine certificate issued to those that have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or have a recent negative test. Some were concerned that unvaccinated workers would be fired.

However, on Wednesday, the government announced that those who do not comply with the order should not report to work but should not be suspended or fired. Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld.

The new vaccine mandate rules will be enforced on October 15, and last till December 31.

Those found to be working without a vaccine passport could be punished with fines of up to €1,500. Additionally, the government said it would not cater for the test costs for those who would prefer not to take the vaccine. Pharmacies will charge adults €15 for the tests and €8 for minors.

Those that have not recovered from the virus will need to get both doses of the vaccine, while those who have recovered from the virus will get the Green Pass after getting the first dose.

In Italy, violations of civil liberties are not the only concerns about vaccine passports. The Green Pass also tracks location, potentially violating privacy laws.

