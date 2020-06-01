“It’s A Setup”: Mysterious Brick Piles Appear Throughout Major Protest Cities

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Mysterious pallets of bricks have been filmed throughout major riot hotspots across the country, in what appears to be more evidence that organized groups are using the George Floyd protests to incite chaos and terrorism throughout the US.

https://twitter.com/JInfanteGroup/status/1267107591680860160

Where did the bricks come from? Who delivered them? And are any official investigations underway?

Need more evidence of an operation? What’s this:

And who’s this guy?

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1266146369905070080

Meanwhile:

Perhaps President Trump’s decision to designate Antifa a terrorist organization will yield some answers.

