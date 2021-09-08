It’s about COMPLIANCE, not SCIENCE: At Rutgers, students now have to be fully vaccinated to take REMOTE LEARNING classes

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

The latest tyranny to come out of Rutgers University in New Jersey involves requiring all remote learning students to be “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

It was not enough for Rutgers to simply force the jabs on in-person students. Now, those who learn at home in isolation on their computers must also undergo experimental gene therapy in order to get an education.

Junior Logan Hollar, who transferred to Rutgers in 2020, learned this the hard way. He currently takes virtual classes from his Sandyston home in Sussex County, which is located more than 70 miles away from the New Brunswick campus. In order to continue, however, he will have to take the injection.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group,” Hollar told the media. “I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find covid to be scary. If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

As you may recall, Rutgers was the first institution of “higher learning” in the United States to mandate “Operation Warp Speed” jabs for all students at its campuses. At the time, students in fully remote online degree programs or online-only continuing education programs were not required to comply.

That has since changed, however, and now all students enrolled at Rutgers, no matter how they learn, must take one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s syringes in order to learn.

“When they put out the guidance in March, I was reading through all the verbiage, which was if you plan to return to campus, you need to be vaccinated,” Hollar says. “I figured I wouldn’t be part of that because all my classes were remote.”

Rutgers lied to Hollar and now he can’t get an education

As recent as early August, Hollar was notified as part of a class switch that he would not be required to take a Chinese Virus injection in order to stay enrolled at Rutgers. He even checked a box on a survey screen that explained this plain as day.

“After submitting the survey, I got no pop-up indication that I still needed the vaccine – like I had seen in the past – and since I was online and the survey said I was all set, I assumed the emails in my inbox pertaining to (the vaccine) must apply to in-person students,” Hollar now says.

“That turned out not to be the case.”

On August 27, Hollar went online to pay his tuition, only to realize that he had been locked out of his email and all related Rutgers accounts. Hollar then called the university’s hotline and was told that he had to take a vaccine or two if he wanted to remain enrolled at the school.

Hollar repeatedly sought answers as to when and why the policy changed, right in the middle of his semester, but was stonewalled. All Hollar could do, he was told, was try to seek an exemption and be reinstated, a process that would take many weeks.

Hollar did just that, only to later be denied access to his classes. Hollar is now stuck with the option of either getting jabbed or being forced out of Rutgers.

“Days later, I called back since I hadn’t received anything,” Hollar laments. “They told me that unfortunately, they had decided that they would not grant waivers for anyone who had put in for them past August 23, even though I was told that I could get one with no problem on the 27th.”

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” fascism is spreading like wildfire.

