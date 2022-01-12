‘It’s For Their Health’: Ronald McDonald House Charity in Canada Set To Begin EVICTING Cancer-Stricken Children Over Their Vax Status

The Vancouver British Columbia Ronald McDonald House (RMH) has reportedly begun serving eviction notices to the families of children battling serious illness because they have not taken the COVID injection.

The well-known charity accommodates families with hospitalized children under 21 years of age, but Ronald McDonald Houses in British Columbia and Yukon, Canada plan to kick out child cancer patients and their parents if they don’t get the COVID-19 shot by the end of January.

Austin Furgason, the father of a 4-year-old child with leukemia who has been housed with the charity since October while undergoing chemotherapy, posted a video to his Facebook showing the notice announcing the vaccine-related eviction his family received from Ronald McDonald House Charities British Columbia.

Furgason called the RMH decision “wicked and vile:”

“All tenants, adults and children over the age of 5 who are not vaccinated are out by the end of January. How absolutely wicked and vile.” They are evicting my son with leukemia and any other children or adults who are suffering with sick children into the snow. The Covid cult is far more dangerous than Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won’t they do.”

Furgason and his family are supposed to be staying with the facility for the next couple of months, and they are not scheduled to leave until later this year, but now their housing arrangement has been thrown into chaos thanks to the new authoritarian mandate.

In the video, Furgason confronts a manager in the Vancouver RMH, demanding answers on why the charity is requiring the experimental vaccine especially when the shot clearly doesn’t stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’re doing is protecting the safety of everybody in the house,” the manager explained.

“No, you’re not,” Furgason replied. “Because a vaccinated person could still get it and transmit it.”

“You’re evicting kids with leukemia, kids who have strokes. Kids with Down syndrome. Do you understand how evil this is?”

“This is just so messed up.”

Watch:

The letter, written by RMH British Columbia & Yukon Senior Director of Family Services Leslie Louie, states that the new policy requires all children five or older and their family members to show proof of “full vaccination” – specified as “two doses” – in order to use the charity’s services and benefit from the goodwill of others.

The notice was sent to all families on Monday and only gives them a few weeks with a Jan. 31 grace period deadline to submit their vaccine passports to the RMHBC administration.

The only way around the vaccine mandate is by obtaining an “accommodation” from RMH BC, which is unlikely to happen even though children and young people have an astounding 99.995% recovery rate from Covid-19.

From the RMH Vancouver letter: “Beginning January 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying, or visiting our facilities (both the House at 4567 Heather St, Vancouver and at the Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital) must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMH BC in writing.” As for the families like the Furgason’s, who are relying on the support of charities like this one to get through these terribly difficult – and expensive – treatments, the vaccine mandate is a devastating blow, especially since the children are already dealing with their own severe health complications that can easily be worsened by this experimental mRNA vaccine. Despite the jarring eviction notice, Furgason told a Canadian news outlet that his son, Jack, is doing “really good” because “God’s been doing miracles” for his son – But Furgason also blasted RMHBC and the Canadian Government for “dividing the people over such a unifying cause – helping sick kids – and legislating the “segregation” of people based on their vaccination status. From his comments to True North News Canada: “No matter what people’s beliefs are, everyone donates to this place because everyone wants to save dying kids,” he said. “If there was anything left to unite our country, this would have been it. And still, they find a way to segregate us and divide us even more. … I’m broken inside for our country just how fast this has accelerated.” RMH Vancouver has not confirmed how many sick kids and their families would be displaced as a result of the policy, but the organization did claim that it would “work to find alternate housing for families who refuse to get everyone over the age of five vaccinated by the Jan. 31 deadline.”

