Posted: July 12, 2020 Categories: Videos It’s Getting Pretty Scary Out There neverlosetruth Jul 11, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “It’s Getting Pretty Scary Out There”
I wonder how he held back from inflicting great harm.
.
Hey Marxist, are these your warriors? A couple of shit eating maggot born flies buzzing about?
These two flies were not shopping, they were violating that man’s absolute lawful right to move about freely without harassment. They had no common law warrant. They had no order from a common law jury.
Had it been me, I’d have started winging those pint cans of paint at them as hard as I could throw.
Anyway, here are their warriors, which clearly displays what a ballless punk you would have to be to allow them to f-k with you to force you to wear a slave mask.
And by the way, the bitch on the other video with the stick, touch me with your stick, I’ll bust it over your f-king head. You want to put yourself out there as a combatant thinking that as you are a Marxist woman, you get to pretend you have balls while being protected by that slit between your legs, better guess again.