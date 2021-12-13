“It’s Lies Built on Top of Lies… All of These Tyrannical Measures are Nonsensical… We’re Not in a Pandemic Emergency Anymore” – Dr. Naomi Wolf

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The below video was pointed out by Citizen Free Press which recommends focussing on the last 3 minutes.

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and former Clinton Administration advisor, went off on the medical elites on Steve Bannon’s War Room:

We’re seeing this state by state. There’s some kind of contract where governors have to deliver a certain percent of vaccinated in order to get something from pharma or in order to fullfill their contract. So you can see this structure over and over of, well we have to reach 70% of 80% of vaccinated or you don’t get your rights back. And, this is not how America works. I have my rights. She (New York Governor Hochul) can’t make me…

…They’re trying to drag us onto their field of rhetoric, and it is a field of rhetoric of lies and it’s built on lies. And I always think of Goebbels saying if you just tell a big enough lie over and over again people will believe you. So number one, as I say all the time, everybody agrees, all the data show vaccinated, unvaccinated, that it does not affect transmission. So all of these tyranical measures are nonsensical because they’re predicated on transmission.

The other thing I want to say is “We’re not in a pandemic emergency anymore. It’s not a pandemic.”