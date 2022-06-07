It’s Not Just Gas Prices… Electricity Rates Are Up 77% to 233% in Last Year

Gas prices surged to $4.865 per gallon on Monday.
This was two cents over the previous all-time record high from the day before!
The price of gas has gone up 25¢ a gallon in the last week
Joe Biden has more than doubled the average price for a gallon of gas in just 18 months.
But it’s not just gas prices that are surging.
Joe Biden has opened a new front on the Democrats’ war against the middle class.
Electricity rates are up from 77% to 233% in the last year.
This will, of course, crush the middle class and those Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.
Biden has crushed coal production in the US.
Coal is a source of 22% of US electricity needs.
Without coal and nuclear and with the Biden regime’s war on fossil fuels energy prices are soaring.
And blackouts are expected this summer across most of the US.