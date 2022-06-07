It’s Not Just Gas Prices… Electricity Rates Are Up 77% to 233% in Last Year

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Gas prices surged to $4.865 per gallon on Monday.

This was two cents over the previous all-time record high from the day before!

The price of gas has gone up 25¢ a gallon in the last week

Joe Biden has more than doubled the average price for a gallon of gas in just 18 months.

But it’s not just gas prices that are surging.

Joe Biden has opened a new front on the Democrats’ war against the middle class.

Electricity rates are up from 77% to 233% in the last year.

This will, of course, crush the middle class and those Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.

Biden has crushed coal production in the US.

Coal is a source of 22% of US electricity needs.

Without coal and nuclear and with the Biden regime’s war on fossil fuels energy prices are soaring.

And blackouts are expected this summer across most of the US.

