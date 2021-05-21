Posted: May 21, 2021 Categories: Videos It’s starting to hit the MSM Investment Watch Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “It’s starting to hit the MSM”
you know who murdered her
we all do
Who is the conspiracy theorist now? It is so frustrating trying to share information that should be taken more seriously. Thabkyou for posting. They are popping up all over.
She should never had said “Strokes run in her family.” They will stick to that like the 9/11 lies. You take the jab, you take your life.
No Sympathy for anyone who takes these Poisons…..Even if you could prove 100% Iron clad, No doubt the Vaccines killed her, (Which is probably true) The Makers are immune from any prosecutions or other litigation now aren’t they?.
Silly Rabbits, Just go die.
I have family who have taken this shit, if they die or develop debilitating diseases later, too fkn bad… I told all of them when this NWO shit started, it is part of the bigger plan of eugenics and the trigger for their NWO…
been telling them for years…….
You were warned, don’t expect me at your funeral….