LMAO! This video is hilarious, I’ve watched it several times. It’s great to hear the teenagers laughing at & mocking this maniac woman, telling her she’s crazy.
As an added bonus, I’ll include this video in which a young lady tells you what you should properly do with your mask.
https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/09/its-law-karen-goes-off-on-teens-for.html
3 thoughts on ““IT’S THE LAW!” Karen Goes Off On Teens For Taking Off Their Masks At The Airport! “You Want To Infect People?””
Bottom video; yes! In the trash
“IT’S THE LAW! IT’S THE LAW!!!” OMG, someone hand that psycho some Midol and a tampon.
Methinks someone is terrified of “comorbidity”.
Crazy karen cow out of the pen!