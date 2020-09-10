“IT’S THE LAW!” Karen Goes Off On Teens For Taking Off Their Masks At The Airport! “You Want To Infect People?”

LMAO! This video is hilarious, I’ve watched it several times. It’s great to hear the teenagers laughing at & mocking this maniac woman, telling her she’s crazy.

As an added bonus, I’ll include this video in which a young lady tells you what you should properly do with your mask.

