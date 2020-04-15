It’s Time to End the Lockdown – NOW!

Freedom Articles – by Makia Freeman

End the f*cking lockdown now! It’s time to wake up and rise up. We have allowed this fake pandemic, this coronavirus hoax and this absurd lockdown to go far too long already. We have been deceived. We have allowed authorities to become tyrants. We have swallowed whole the fairy tale lies of a new killer virus, a new invisible enemy and a new war on bioterrorism.

We have allowed panic, irrationality and fear to run our minds and our societies. We have gladly handed over precious rights and freedoms. We have crawled to officials and begged them to save us. We have meekly accepted ridiculous rule after ridiculous rule, wearing inane masks (that don’t even prevent germs from entering our mouths) and partaking in asinine OCD behaviors. We have accepted house arrest, virtual martial law and massive restrictions on our intrinsic, inherent or God-given (whichever word you prefer) rights. We have allowed governments to restrict our ability to gather, to assemble, to move, to trade, to work, to shop, to live normal lives – FOR WHAT? For a unproven disease that is no worse than the seasonal flu? WE HAVE BEEN SCAMMED! This has got to stop – now!

The Simple Truth: There is No Virus

Let this simple truth sink in for a moment.

No one ever isolated the virus; no one ever proved the virus exists; no one followed Koch’s postulates to validate the virus. A massive percentage of the world has been thrown into tyranny because of some RNA samples from lung fluid. Wow. What a scam indeed.

The whole coronavirus hoax is based on lies.

There is no virus.

Instead of asking questions, thinking critically and challenging officials (who want to massively extend their power), people put on their best sheep uniforms, meekly complied and obeyed, and behaved like good little slaves on the plantation.

Easy, All Too Easy

Out came the quarantine shaming and the virtue signaling.

Out came the curfews (because remember, viruses spread more between the hours of 9pm and 5am, right? …).

Out came the checkpoints (hey virus, show us your papers, please).

Out came the military on the American street (just don’t mention the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act).

Out came the 6 foot/1.5 meter/1 meter requirements (because viruses can jump different distances depending on which country they are taking a holiday in).

Out came the denial (they’re only doing it for your safety …).

A little ignorance (of the nature of the virus and the mindset of your manipulators), a little fear … and you’re gone. Trapped. The sheeple are being masterfully conditioned.

Don’t you dare complain – because coronavirus.

Exit: Obedience and Compliance. Enter: Self-Respect and Anger

Now comes the pain, the shame, the knot in the stomach. You’ve been had. You’ve been conned. You’ve been scammed. BIG TIME. But … it’s never too late to wake up. It’s never too late to change course. It’s never too late to pull your head out of the sand and set things right.

It’s time to end the lockdown. It’s time to end this weak, pathetic obedience. It’s time to end this spineless compliance. It’s time to stop cooperating with tyranny. It’s time to stop arguing for your own enslavement. WAKE UP!

It’s time to summon self-respect. It’s time to summon righteous anger. It’s time to channel that anger, peacefully but with power and force, to make things right. It’s time for self-worth and self-decency to take hold.

Deep down, there is something in your gut that tells you – “NO!”

I’m not going to be a f*cking slave!

I’m not going to fooled, deceived, manipulated and trapped.

I’m not going to take this crap any more!

Rise up as the powerful being that you are.

You were born free. We were all born free. No one is going to take that away from us. Stop waiting around for someone else to do it. Reach out to people, share this information, band together and do what’s right. Thank you Mark Devlin, thank you Mother Bear Creatrix13, thank you Dan Dicks (#EndTheLockdown), thank you Ohio, thank you Germany. It has begun.

End the Lockdown: The Time is Now

The longer this ridiculous charade continues, the more grave damage is being done. People are becoming destitute, people are being thrown below the poverty line and people are being made to be dependent on government (want your welfare money? OK. Just get your vaccine, your microchip and your digital dollar wallet). People are becoming conditioned to accept the new normal. Tyrants have exploded and are looking for any excuse to maintain and extend their powers (watch out, a 2nd, 3rd and 4th wave of coronavirus are headed this way – aargh!!). 5G installation is being rolled out in schools and in public places while everyone is staying meekly frightened at home.

Don’t you get it? This isn’t just going to end.

It’s only going to end if stand up and demand it in great numbers! We have to make it happen.

Share this far and wide. Tell people the truth.

No more cooperating with your own enslavement.

Peace and power to you.

***** Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and FB.

