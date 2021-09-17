It’s time to stop this trans sport insanity before women start being killed

Daily Mail – by Piers Morgan

It was the moment ideology met cold, hard reality.

Alana McLaughlin, 38, the second transgender MMA fighter to compete in the sport, used a powerful choke hold to beat Celine Provost, 32.

The latter was demonstrably a more skilled and experienced fighter during their bout on Friday night – McLaughlin only took up MMA earlier this year, whereas Provost’s been doing it for a decade – but just couldn’t compete with the overwhelming physical strength of her opponent.

Provost’s punches bounced off McLaughlin like a baby lion’s off its father, and when she was pinned to the ground, she couldn’t move and quickly tapped out.

None of which is entirely surprising given that McLaughlin spent six years serving in the US special forces as a man.

There is a striking topless photograph of her during her time in military service.

In it, she closely resembles the stereotypical appearance of male special forces operatives with full beard and moustache, and very muscular tattooed arms and torso.

At this point, let me be clear: McLaughlin was a war hero, rising through Army ranks to become a special forces medical sergeant who went to serve in Afghanistan in 2007 as part of an elite, 12-man team. There, she helped save many lives as she treated IED casualties in a highly dangerous combat zone.

I have huge respect for her military service, during which she was awarded eight distinguished service medals.

Just as I also have huge empathy for someone whose mother couldn’t cope with her son’s desire to be a woman and has now disowned her.

Read the rest and see the pics here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9985411/PIERS-MORGAN-time-stop-trans-sport-insanity-women-start-killed.html