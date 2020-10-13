It’s Your Funeral – Stand up now





Amazing Polly

October 5th, 2020.

The COVID measures are an attempt to bring in worldwide totalitarianism. I try to show you a wide view in this video.

At first I talk a little about the history of the Q movement and “the calm before the storm” .. NOTE: I say it’s a 2 year anniversary but it’s really 3 years. Mostly this video is about remembering who you are and paying the LOW COST now while it is still possible to stand up to tyranny. I talk about a recent funeral service that broke my heart, I show a portion of Trump’s Warsaw speech and I try to show how we are in the midst of a totalitarian WAR …