Posted: March 23, 2020 Categories: Videos Ivanka doing her part pic.twitter.com/YAYqzQQohP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 23, 2020
2 thoughts on “Ivanka doing her part”
I’m glad you posted this galen. I saw this a few minuted ago. Brave new world huh? This rich lady is supposed to comfort us? I don’t thinks so!
You’re welcome, Katie. And this jus’ came to mind from out of the same cesspool:
“If Washington D.C. crumbled to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our support for Israel.”
— Nancy Pelosi
