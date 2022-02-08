“I’ve Got to Get New Yorkers to Eat a Plant-Based Centered Life!” – NYC Mayor Adams After Serving Inedible Vegan Slop to School Kids

Vegan New York City Mayor Eric Adams now wants all New Yorkers to join the vegan cult.

“I’ve got to get New Yorkers to eat a plant-based centered life,” Adams said on Monday.

Eric Adams went vegan in 2016 (doesn’t consume any animal products) and now he’s forcing his diet of vegetables, fake meat and bean slop onto New Yorkers.

There are several different nutrients that you can’t get from plants including, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, B12, zinc and more.

But Eric Adams wants all New Yorkers to adopt his nutrient-deficient vegan diet.

.@NYCMayor warns: “I’ve got to get New Yorkers to eat a plant-based centered life” pic.twitter.com/kg8i6q8XWT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2022

Children in New York City schools are already subjected to “Meatless Mondays” and now they will be tortured with “Vegan Fridays” thanks to Mayor Adams.

The first “Vegan Friday” started last week and this is what it looked like for some of the children in New York City:

No one expects a school lunch to be fine dining but… this is black beans, tomato and corn for NYC schools very first #VeganFriday. Option 2 was this burrito which wasn’t even #vegan. Tonight at 11pm on @ABC7NY. burrito credit @jenchung pic.twitter.com/zwIkoKzC8y — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 5, 2022

Kids dumped the inedible vegan slop in the garbage.

This is the @NYCMayor new vegan option for Fridays. Most of the kids dumped this in the garbage or just ate the cookies. It smelled like armpits & it was completely unappetizing. Why would you remove options for students? A dry cheese sandwich isn’t going to cut it. @NYCSchools pic.twitter.com/PKot8IyNp6 — M (@salemviolets) February 4, 2022

The Democrats want everyone living in a pod and drinking bug smoothies.

