“I’ve Got to Get New Yorkers to Eat a Plant-Based Centered Life!” – NYC Mayor Adams After Serving Inedible Vegan Slop to School Kids

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Vegan New York City Mayor Eric Adams now wants all New Yorkers to join the vegan cult.

“I’ve got to get New Yorkers to eat a plant-based centered life,” Adams said on Monday. 

Eric Adams went vegan in 2016 (doesn’t consume any animal products) and now he’s forcing his diet of vegetables, fake meat and bean slop onto New Yorkers.

There are several different nutrients that you can’t get from plants including, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, B12, zinc and more.

But Eric Adams wants all New Yorkers to adopt his nutrient-deficient vegan diet.

VIDEO:

Children in New York City schools are already subjected to “Meatless Mondays” and now they will be tortured with “Vegan Fridays” thanks to Mayor Adams.

The first “Vegan Friday” started last week and this is what it looked like for some of the children in New York City:

Kids dumped the inedible vegan slop in the garbage.

The Democrats want everyone living in a pod and drinking bug smoothies.

Gateway Pundit

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*