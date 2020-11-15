Posted: November 15, 2020 Categories: Videos IWI Zion-15: Best AR-15 Under $1,000? Mrgunsngear Channel Nov 13, 2020 We do some shooting with the IWI ZION-15 carbine, discuss it’s features, test the accuracy, and go over what I think of it overall 🇺🇸 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “IWI Zion-15: Best AR-15 Under $1,000?”
It took some real chutzpah for this lackey zionist foot soldier to promote such zionist kike crap, but the comment section is not only comical but revealing as well. Enjoy
I did check out the comments… 🙂
Thanks for the laughs!
.
You’re welcome, Hal! I’d venture to say comments will be disabled on that one soon.
Truth is the enemy of these zionist creeps and if they’re censoring it you know you’re over the target.
Aye, you’re right.
I wonder is it extra scalloped forward of the cheek weld?