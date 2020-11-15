4 thoughts on “IWI Zion-15: Best AR-15 Under $1,000?

  1. It took some real chutzpah for this lackey zionist foot soldier to promote such zionist kike crap, but the comment section is not only comical but revealing as well. Enjoy

    Reply

      1. You’re welcome, Hal! I’d venture to say comments will be disabled on that one soon.

        Truth is the enemy of these zionist creeps and if they’re censoring it you know you’re over the target.

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*