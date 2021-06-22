Jacob Clynick: 13-year-old Michigan boy develops myocarditis, dead three days after second experimental Pfizer mRNA shot

ZILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN — A 13-year-old boy who loved Pokémon and playing video games is dead in yet another tragic, unnecessary death.

Young Jacob Clynick received his first experimental Pfizer mRNA injection on May 23. He received the second injection on June 13. His aunt, Tami Burages, posted a photo of Jacob’s vaccine card on Twitter. Jacob died just three days after the second injection.

Ms. Burages said her nephew died from an “enlarged heart.” That is called myocarditis, which has now killed god-knows-how-many teenagers after receiving the experimental mRNA shots. Ms. Burages posted a series of very strange tweets thereafter. She seems conflicted as to whether she supports injecting children with experimental shots or not.

First she blames Pfizer for her nephew’s death. But then she says the shots “save lives” and that others should get their kids vaccinated. She also said that her own 14-year-old son has already received the experimental injection.

