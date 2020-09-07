JAMA: Covid-Infected Health Workers In India Treated Successfully With Hydroxychloroquine

This is news that you won’t see broadcast on the mainstream corporate media. A study in India on the effectiveness of face shields has noted that health care workers who were infected with Covid-19 were successfully treated with oral Hydroxychloroquine.

Advocates for the drug, otherwise known as HCQ, point out that the drug has proven to be very effective for the treatment of covid-19, has been FDA approved for 65 years, is safe for pregnant women, is very cheap and is available over-the-counter in most countries.

The prestigious ‘Journal of the American Medical Association’ published a Research Letter on August 17, 2020 entitled ‘SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Community Health Workers in India Before and After Use of Face Shields.’ The author is Dr. M. Emmanuel Bhaskar, MD.

This is not a study on Hydroxychloroquine and has nothing to do with Hydroxychloroquine other than the fact that all of the Community Health Workers In India who were participating in the face shield study and who became infected With Covid-19 and developed breathing difficulties were treated with oral Hydroxychloroquine, and all of them recovered.

This obscure reference to the successful treating of covid-19 with Hydroxychloroquine is quite notable, since all mention and promotion of the drug seems to be censored by American corporate media and Facebook, YouTube etc.

Here are some excerpts and a link to the paper:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2769693

“This study found no SARS-CoV-2 infections among community health workers after the addition of face shields to their personal protective equipment.”

Results

“Before face shields, 62 workers (40 women) visited 5880 homes with 31 164 persons. From the 5880 homes visited, 222 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, between May 4 to May 13. Twelve workers (19%) were infected during this period. Eight developed symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, myalgia, and anosmia) and 4 were asymptomatic. The 12 infected workers were moved to care centers. Four developed desaturation and mild breathing difficulty and were treated with oral hydroxychloroquine and oxygen therapy; all 4 recovered. Contact tracing of the workers who tested positive identified 14 van drivers, who were monitored. All were asymptomatic and tested negative between day 7 and 10 after contact with the workers.”

[End excerpt.]

As you may recall, a group of highly respected doctors held a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court last month discussing a range of issues including successful treatment of covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine. They were immediately censored and a smear campaign launched against them by corporate media, which is largely funded by big pharma.

You can watch the Press Conference of America’s Frontline Doctors at americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com. The group was founded by Dr. Simone Gold, MD of Los Angeles. She is also a lawyer.

After our press conference, I was defamed by the media, censored by social media companies, terminated from employment, and viciously attacked, all for advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients. pic.twitter.com/FVi0pWNr1x — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 3, 2020

Social media companies are censoring the opinions of trained physicians when it goes against their narrative. This type of censorship is only permitted by publishers. But social media companies call themselves platforms.@AjitPaiFCC should revoke §230 immunity. pic.twitter.com/ej1PeN7mUj — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 5, 2020

Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD, of Houston Texas seemed to make the biggest impression at the D.C. press conference, and was even praised by president Trump. She is a charismatic speaker, is very pissed and is very entertaining to watch.

Mr president, Americans are dying needlessly. HCQ OTC please. Dr Hahn Americans are dying, don’t you care????? #hcqotc.@realDonaldTrump @SteveFDA — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) September 2, 2020

We are taking this fight to the medical community. If doctor will not prescribe HCQ fire them. Drs that will, please send us your info @ https://t.co/jTDgb5Et5p. We will move patients into your clinics. Demand and supply works. When drs start losing business, they will wake up. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) September 2, 2020

H/T: ‘Hat tip’ for news of this face shield study goes to Dr. , a medical doctor who’s a research director and professor of Epidemiology from Iowa, whom I follow on twitter. He is sincerely pro-mask and pro face shield, and he recently tweeted about this aforementioned study on the effectiveness of face shields in preventing transmission of coronavirus.

This only goes to show that we can learn from those who hold different positions than ourselves and whom are advocates of mask wearing.

Seems that they work in India with community health visits so however it spreads, face shields appear to work https://t.co/Z90IyFmZYk — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) September 6, 2020

Lot's of stories circulating about people who did everything right including wearing a mask and still caught COVID. A reminder that masks protect others – for complete PPE, you need eye protection #faceshieldsforall — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) September 5, 2020

