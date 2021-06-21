James Corbett on the Human Extinction Event

June 21st, 2021.

This is an extraordinary and brilliant exposition by James Corbett laying out the key elements of the JWO enslavement and extinction threat that is now facing all of humanity. The links seen below provide relevant video and documentary proof that these plans are REAL and are moving forward rapidly. In order to survive this Dystopian Nightmare, you MUST come up to speed quickly and prepare to counter, evade & surmount the tremendous difficulties that will soon be upon us. …Ken Adachi

Show Description

James Corbett talks to Jim Goddard of the mainstream “This Week in Money” radio program about the transhumanist “Great Reset” and the globalist plans to transform the human species. Buckle up and strap in for this data dump of information — on the MOST significant threats to humanity in the 21st century.

SHOW NOTES:

[ Note~ Only 1,197 views as of May 15, 2021. Show is titled: “Markets, Commodities – Ross Clark. Great Reset – James Corbett. Deflation – Danielle Park. AMY.V ”No photo is seen of James Corbett on Youtube, only his name is mentioned in the show’s title, without any referrence to the substance of what he talked about during his interview: The Extinction of Humainty on planet earth. …Ken]