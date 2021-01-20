January 20th – Unprecedented Turn Of Power From One Communist To Another

Today is a day like no other day in over 250 years, 25,000 communist troops will guard the transfer of power from one communist leader to another who both want the American Supreme Law, The Bill Of Rights to disappear.

The Capitol hasn’t seen 25,000 troops protect the grounds and surrounding areas since the civil war.

American Nationals again subverted beyond belief with tyranny never seen before, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take rein. The first thing Joe Biden will undoubtedly do is use his power to exercise a volley of illegal presidential acts to subvert Americans in ways that will continue to keep our Bill Of Rights at arm’s length, nowhere in sight.

25,000 communist troops will make sure of that.