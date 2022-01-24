Galen, Mary, and Swifty Lomax are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, January 28th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Galen, Mary, and Swifty Lomax for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
Vintage Hillbilly Salt & Pepper Shakers
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
Bill of Rights Bumper Sticker
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
Bill of Rights Pendant
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Galen
The Remedy for Tyranny T-Shirt
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary
The Remedy for Tyranny T Shirt
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Mary
Bill of Rights Silver Coin
- Current Price: $17.91 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
We the People Are Pissed Flag
- Current Price: $25.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
3 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
One thought on “January Auction for From the Trenches”
I’ve been a bit broke lately. I’m back. I bought a freeze dryer last year and tons of food and a green house. I now have so much food stored I’m running out of space for it. Now people are asking to make them some.
These prizes are awesome. Thanks everyone.