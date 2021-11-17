So @JedediahBila went on The View shared 100% factual covid data and they cut her off. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/aUVyhLPci6
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 16, 2021
Posted: November 17, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Jededia Bila went on The View shared 100% factual covid data and they cut her off.”
Only one problem… Jededia is validating the “variant.” And she says she’s not against the vaccine but it’s just not right for her. Maybe her book goes further, but did it ever occur to her to mention the suffering and deaths that have come from the jabs? Did it ever occur to her to come out and call it a BIO-WEAPON?!! Sure, she got in there to speak with J., er, I mean The Tongue of the Head of the Snake, but she’s still upholding the hoax. But hey, that’s tv.
