Dec 26, 2020
Jeff C./Jeff Censored died before Christmas.
Jeff Censored one of the OG truthers, recently passed away.
Not a die hard fan of Jeff’s videos yet they’re good, but its sad to see a truther bite the dust.
R.I.P!
One thought on “Jeff Censored Died {Jeff C Tribute}”
I never heard of the fella. R.I.P