Jeffrey Prather accuses Biden administration of orchestrating one of the largest international weapons transfers in years

Natural News – by Nolan Barton

Jeffrey Prather has accused the Biden administration of orchestrating one of the largest international weapons transfers in history.

In this latest episode of Prather Point on Brighteon.TV, he tells viewers that what happened in Afghanistan is an international gunrunning operation, with the Taliban fighters on the receiving end of the “largest international weapons transfer in years.”

“Benghazi was an international gunrunning operation, Syria was an international gunrunning operation that Trump stopped,” says Prather. “And now, Afghanistan is an international gunrunning operation as well.”

He emphasizes that the deep state controlled by former President Barack Obama runs not on legitimate products and work, but on weapons, drugs and slavery. (Related: Obama admin deliberately put firearms into the hands of drug dealers who killed more people than died in Las Vegas.)

Biden administration erases records of military equipment given by the U.S. to Afghanistan

Prather states that not-so-discreet weapons transfer is perhaps the reason why the Biden administration has directed federal agencies to scrub their websites of official reports detailing the $82.9 billion in military equipment and training provided to the Afghan security forces since 2001.

Between 2003 and 2016, the U.S. supplied 208 aircraft, almost 76,000 vehicles and 600,000 weapons, according to a 2017 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The vehicles included 22 Humvees, 50,000 tactical vehicles and nearly 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles, while the weapons included 350,000 M4 and M16 rifles, 60,000 machine guns and 25,000 grenade launchers.

The scrubbed audits and reports included a detailed accounting of what the U.S. had provided to Afghan forces, down to the number of night vision devices, hand grenades, Black Hawk helicopters and armored vehicles. Reports and documents have been pulled from a string of websites detailing U.S. spending in Afghanistan.

The move came as Taliban fighters took what was left of what the U.S. supplied the Afghan government into their possession. They stood aboard captured Humvees and armored SUVs as they paraded through Kandahar, where propaganda video has circulated of a Black Hawk flying overhead.

According to reports, Taliban chiefs have ordered their troops to hunt down pilots from the disbanded Afghan Air Force. Those pilots received expensive training from the U.S. and its allies to fly high-tech warplanes and choppers.

In all, they are believed to have seized an air force worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Before the fall of Kabul in the middle of August, planes and helicopters were disabled by U.S. troops, while others were flown overseas.

The Taliban fighters have captured 10 major airfields from Bagram to Mazar-i-Sharif. On August 31, Taliban fighters were seen clambering into the cockpit of a $14 million Hercules transport jet after taking control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

According to the June 30 tally by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the Afghan Air Force had 43 MD-530 helicopters, 33 Black Hawks, 32 Mi-17s, 33 C-208 propeller planes, 23 A-19 turboprop light attack planes and three C-130 Hercules cargo planes.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. evacuation mission, has said that his troops disabled 73 aircraft before leaving Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has also confirmed that 46 Afghan aircraft, including 24 helicopters, arrived in the country to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

That leaves as many as 48 aircraft seized by the Taliban fighters, giving them more air power than 10 of the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), namely: Albania, Bosnia, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Biden knows Afghanistan’s fall at the hands of the Taliban is going to happen

President Joe Biden knew all along the fall of Afghanistan at the hands of the Taliban fighters was going to happen.

On July 23, Biden instructed then-President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan to create the impression that his government was capable of holding off the Taliban. In their last phone call, Biden told Ghani that they needed to change the perception of the Taliban’s rapid advance “whether it is true or not.”

Biden told Ghani that if Afghanistan’s prominent political figures were to give a press conference together backing a new military strategy, “that will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think.”

In the call, Biden offered aid if Ghani could publicly project he had a plan to control the spiraling situation in Afghanistan. He also advised Ghani to put a “warrior” in charge of the effort – a reference to Defense Minister General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

Since that call, Biden has repeatedly said that his team was caught off guard by the rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (Related: Diplomats warned Biden administration of imminent Kabul collapse, says classified document.)

“The assumption was that more than 300,000 Afghan national security forces that we had trained over the past two decades, and equipped, would be a strong adversary in their civil wars with the Taliban,” Biden told the nation in a televised speech from the White House on Aug. 31.

In July, Biden said that a collapse of the government and a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely,” pointing to the large number of Afghan troops, their U.S. training and modern equipment.

