Jen Psaki: Biden "was the vice president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, this is a pattern" pic.twitter.com/fFwbYLKyRi
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2022
Posted: March 2, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Jen Psaki: Biden "was the vice president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, this is a pattern" pic.twitter.com/fFwbYLKyRi
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2022
One thought on “Jen Psaki: Biden “was the vice president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, this is a pattern””
Really? That’s not what your Kosher cousins said 8 years ago…
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/03/16/290525623/crimeans-vote-on-splitting-from-ukraine-to-join-russia