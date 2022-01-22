Jen Psaki: “My Advice to Everyone Out There Who’s Frustrated, Sad, Angry, Pissed Off… Go Have a Margarita”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

This is unreal.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday gave some advice to Americans who are angry the Democrats’ voting bills failed.

The Democrats are desperate to pass HR1 to make it easier for them to steal elections.

HR1 would eliminate voter ID, legalize ballot harvesting and force taxpayers to pay for campaigns.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries slipped and admitted the voting rights bills were inspired by Venezuelan Socialist Huge Chavez.

Psaki has advice for liberals who are angry the voting rights bill didn’t pass: GO DRINK SOME BOOZE

“My advice to everyone out there who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we gotta keep fighting,” Psaki said.

Totally normal.

VIDEO:

Jen Psaki: "My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita…" UNREAL. How is this the "advice" that is now coming from the White House?pic.twitter.com/ENphGJCryZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2022

Gateway Pundit