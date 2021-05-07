Jen Psaki reveals advisors tell Biden ‘don’t take questions’





May 6, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared on a podcast with CNN political commentator David Axelrod where she said the team recommend the president “don’t take questions”.

“He takes questions nearly every day he’s out with the press,” she said.

“That is not something we recommend.

“In fact, a lot of times we say ‘don’t take questions’ but he’s going to do what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States.”

On the podcast, Ms Psaki discussed how presidential advisors handle unexpected questions from reporters.

Ms Psaki hit back at criticisms President Biden did not hold enough press conferences for the media.

“We’re never going to satisfy the White House press corp and their desires for access. And I think there has been mistakes made in the past of trying to do that,” she said.

“If you do a press conference every other week, that doesn’t satisfy them – they’re going to push for.”