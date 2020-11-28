Jul 11, 2020
From Angie Lee: “Nothing disrupts the system like an inquisitive mind. Most people are now so indoctrinated and brainwashed, to the point of complete and utter complete idiocy. I would rather be called a conspiracy theorist than a brainless, subservient sheep. Just think why no politician or billionaire got sick or died from this “ deadly” virus or, why no politician or billionaire lost their income or had their businesses looted. Unfortunately, those who really need to watch this clip will bypass… Blessed are the poor in spirit I guess…”
4 thoughts on “Jeremy Elliot – Truth about Plannedemic in 5 minutes”
Excellent summary of the truth and worth sharing!
I think it a good video for handing someone on the fence or less. Not very long, no nonsense, and to the point.
Spot on. Thanks Hal
You’re welcome, Misty.
Deon posted the long version back September 7th.
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/monologue-2/273405#more-273405
I thought I recognized the face but couldn’t remember where.
Thank you, Deon.