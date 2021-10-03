Oct 1, 2021
Jewish National Fund-USA is proud to partner with Jewish Future Pledge, a worldwide movement working to ensure that vibrant Jewish life continues for generations to come. It calls on all Jews to pledge that half or more of the charitable giving in their estate plan will support the Jewish people and/or the State of Israel. Together, Jewish National Fund-USA and Jewish Future Pledge will advance a shared vision and commitment to secure a vibrant Jewish future, sparking critical intergenerational conversations about Jewish values and proliferating a culture of legacy giving.
2 thoughts on “Jewish Future Pledge with JNF-USA”
