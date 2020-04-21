Jewish Journalist MURDERED, WARNED ABOUT MARTIAL LAW HOLOCAUST COMING

My Fellow Prisoners,

Unprecedented times indeed.

I mentioned this on today’s Tactical Report, but have not idea if this is a legitimate article.

I have never heard of this site or author before, but I found it intriguing enough that I felt it warranted a closer look.

If you have the time, please read it over, listen to the last interview by this murdered journalist, and post your impressions in the comment section.

If you have heard of this journalist, author or website, please comment on that also if you believe these are legitimate, or is this another dis-info site.

Keep Well Everyone,… And for God’s sake,.. get ready to fight!

JD – US Marine Fighting Dis-Information.

American Holocaust Coming

By Pamela Rae Schuffert presenting investigative journalism on behalf of the endangered American people-

My heart was filled with sadness after listening to this shocking and disturbing video interview of courageous Jewish investigative journalist David Elias Goldberg of Brooklyn, NY. SADNESS, IN PART BECAUSE THIS MAN IS NOW DEAD. And many, like myself, believe he was murdered for knowing and telling the truth…

Goldberg’s investigative reporting made many enemies, due to the sensitive nature of the insider information he was revealing. He previously had a YOUTUBE channel, “FRIENDS OF DAVID GOLDBERG”.

David was a Jew who nevertheless felt it was important to investigate and expose the terrible NWO GLOBALIST AGENDA for America, and the partial role of Israel and the Zionist Jews involved.

And of course, as a Jew, David was certainly not “anti-Semitic,” but rather an honest journalist concerned about this disturbing NWO agenda for America that included plans for TERMINATION OF ALL AMERICANS WHO WOULD NOT COOPERATE UNDER MARTIAL LAW.

There is more than one group or players involved in the dark plans to take over America for the NWO AGENDA. I have spent many years investigating and exposing the non-Jewish elements and organizations who are working to bring America under the NWO.

But David, as a Jew and with much insider knowledge and revelations, exposes the NWO AGENDA and the role that ISRAEL and many Jewish Zionists play as well in this NWO PLAN.

Not all Jews, however, are for the NWO, and not all Jews are Zionists. STEREOTYPING of any people must be avoided, for it was stereotyping of the JEWS that finally led to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

