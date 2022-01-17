Jewish Judge Controlled Maxwell Trial to Shield Jewish Sex and Blackmail Network

National Vanguard – by Rosemary W. Pennington

WE MUST NOT forget the Jewish nature of Jeffrey Epstein’s blackmail and sex abuse network, which — like Jewish racemixing and sex perversion propaganda — specifically and primarily targeted young White women and girls. Listen to what Maria Farmer had to say in the video below. She is one of Epstein’s earliest-known victims and the first to report his activities to a remarkably unconcerned FBI about a quarter century ago.

National Alliance media director Kevin Alfred Strom stated of the verdict: “Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty, but the Jewish judge limited testimony so that the Jewish factor went unmentioned, as did the names of almost all of Epstein’s Jewish and elite ‘friends,’ including Alan Dershowitz.

“Also unmentioned were what must amount to thousands of hours of sex abuse recordings of prominent officials and celebrities taking part in the abuse, which must have been seized by police and/or the FBI. Where are these recordings now? Why have the participants in the abuse depicted in them not been charged or even named? Who controls these recordings? Are they still being used for blackmail?

“That the Jewish-controlled ‘free press’ in America are staying far, far away from these questions is most telling indeed. Simple justice for the victims, and for our nation, demands that these individuals — both the blackmailers and the blackmailed — be outed and face the consequences of their actions.”

THE JEWISH intelligence network behind Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex-trafficking blackmail operation can sleep easy tonight with Maxwell in prison and Epstein allegedly six feet under.

I didn’t even bother to cover this case as Judge Alison Nathan, who cut her chops staging bizarre debates on Talmudic law between Alan Dershowitz and Eliot Spitzer, made sure from the very beginning that the network behind Epstein and Maxwell would be protected and this was going to be a narrow trial focusing only on allegations of sex abuse.

Yes, it is female and yes, it is lesbian: Jewish judge Alison Nathan.

From CNN, “Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges”:

A jury in a New York federal court has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell, who now faces up to 65 years in prison, showed no reaction when the verdicts were read. Judge Alison Nathan did not set a sentencing date. […] Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

The fact that Epstein and Maxwell’s operation was funded with hundreds of millions of dollars from pro-Israel billionaires Lex Wexner and Leon Black was not addressed, by design.

The fact Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of “Israel’s Superspy” Robert Maxwell and former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe said in late 2019 that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were “Israeli spies” who blackmailed politicians through “honey trap” operations with underage girls was also not addressed, by design.

No mention was made of Epstein’s former business partner Steven Hoffenberg revealing Epstein “admitted” to him that he was “a top-level agent for the Israeli Mossad.”

The fact Epstein entered into a “partnership worth millions” in 2015 with Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel and the head of Israeli Military Intelligence, and Barak regularly visited Epstein’s apartment building in New York where underage girls say they were trafficked was also never brought up, by design.

There was also no mention of the fact that Alex Acosta, the former US attorney in Miami who cut Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal, said he did so because: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert complained about the cover-up on Twitter but the rest of Congress has stayed mum (I wonder why!).

“Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to rot behind bars for the rest of her days and the public deserves to know every single person involved in the Epstein sex trafficking network,” Rep. Boebert said. “We deserve to know the whole truth, not just some vague court sketches.”

The New York Times reported in November that President Joe Biden nominated Judge Alison Nathan for a promotion to a “prestigious federal appeals court post” at the request of Senator Chuck Schumer.

“Mr. Schumer, in a statement on Tuesday, said Judge Nathan’s ‘experience, legal brilliance, love of the rule of law and perspective would be invaluable in ensuring the federal judiciary fulfills its obligation to ensure equal justice for all,’” the Times reported.

UPDATE: To her credit, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also called for Epstein’s “entire network” to be made public.

Source: Information Liberation and National Vanguard correspondents

