November 1, 2022
Jewish leaders are calling on candidates to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day. They’re saying antisemitic rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in American politics, especially in the Republican Party. Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss.
One thought on “Jewish leaders call on Republicans to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day”
Always the victim people are sick of you defiled sick people