Aug 30, 2014
Around 200 members of the Lev Tahor community, who practice an strict form of Judaism, have fled their homes in San Juan village near Guatemala city. They say they have been persecuted for their beliefs and claim San Juan village elders threatened to cut water and electricity if they didn’t leave town. But leaders of the indigenous elders’ council said the Lev Tahor group was expelled because its members refused to have contact with the community.
One thought on “Jewish minority forced to flee homes by hostile villagers”
