Jewish Settlers Assault Palestinian Shepherds in Jordan Valley

Palestine Chronicle

Jewish settlers assaulted Palestinian shepherds in the Khillet Makhoul area, in northern Jordan Valley, on Tuesday, for the second day in a row, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Aref Daraghmeh, a human rights advocate, told WAFA that illegal Jewish settlers have been chasing Palestinian shepherds since the early morning hours, noting that they sprayed one of them with pepper as they kicked them out of the pastures.

Extremist Israeli settlers assault, chase Palestinian shepherds in Jordan Valley https://t.co/Oi9vbwNGEk — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 5, 2021

Palestinian shepherds are continuously targeted by Jewish settlers, who aim to forcibly evict them in favor of settlement expansion.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

